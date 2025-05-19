Spring is a good time to clean up your subscriptions

It’s time for spring cleaning, but don’t just spruce up your home, garage or closet.

Think about what subscriptions you use, too.

A CNET study found people spent an average of $90 a month on subscriptions in the past year, costing them more than $1,000 annually.

Of that, it said just over $200 was spent on subscriptions that people just aren’t using.

That’s $17 a month wasted.

So, now is the time to audit your bank account and credit cards to see your recurring charges.

Do you need each and every one of them?

CNET suggests trying the rotation method to cut costs.

“For example, one of my favorite shows just wrapped up this past Sunday. I ended that subscription, but another one of the shows is actually starting up, so now I’m going to swap what I was paying for one month and move it over to this new subscription, where I’m not having to pay for both,” said CNET Consumer Insights Editor Dashia Milden.

The CNET survey found more than 60% of consumers are rethinking what they subscribe to because of economic concerns.

“Just don’t be afraid to cancel. I think people are worried of like, ‘Oh my gosh, what if the price goes up? ‘But if the price is going to go up, the price is going to go up. Now’s the time to budget and check,” said Milden.

Research your cell phone or internet provider and your credit card company, too.

Do they offer subscriptions or offer discounts for something you’re already paying for?

Also, look for bundling deals too.

Make sure you set a calendar reminder for when it’s time to cancel a certain subscription.