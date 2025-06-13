Taxes

Still waiting for your Connecticut tax refund? DRS updates status

By Caitlin Burchill

If you haven’t received a tax refund yet, you’re not alone.

NBC CT Responds has heard from some frustrated taxpayers, but the state says it is making progress.

Connecticut’s Department of Revenue Services says it has stopped $8 million of fraudulent returns just this year.

Tax Day was April 15, and we’re told 55,000 returns were flagged for review.

One month later, the department posted on its website that 30,000 returns were still under review.

As of Monday, June 9, it told NBC CT Responds that was down to 23,000.

Friday, June 13, we’re told just a few thousand returns remain.

State law prevents the department from going into detail about what it looks at or examines to evaluate these returns that are flagged.

But we spoke to a person who received a letter in the mail from the state earlier this month asking him to confirm his identity.

Once he did this, he got his check a couple of days later.

He said he filed his taxes like he always does.

DRS says it received 1.8 million income tax returns this past filing season.

In all, 97% of refunds were issued within two weeks of receipt of the return, and DRS's processing time is ahead of last year’s pace.

But that’s no solace to a senior on a fixed income, whom NBC CT Responds spoke to this week, who is still waiting for his refund to pay bills.

DRS wrote on its website, "any taxpayer whose return is included among the remaining returns and who has claimed a refund can expect to either receive the refund ot notice from DRS on or before July 19, 2025."

