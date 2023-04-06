Stone Academy Owners Not Complying With Investigation: Attorney General

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says Stone Academy owners have failed to hand over documents and information requested during the state’s investigation.

The school abruptly closed its three locations this year, leaving more than 900 students and their families searching for answers and out lots of money.

On Thursday, Tong said he’s doing everything he can to help them get back on track to become certified to be nurses.

He’s seeking a court order to force the owners of Stone Academy to comply with his subpoena to pass over requested documentation for a deadline that he says has already come and gone.

“It’s beyond insulting and disrespectful and it’s not in compliance with the law, but that’s not what’s important. What’s important it is symptomatic and emblematic of how they’ve treated their students and the people that put there trust in them," Tong said.

A lawyer for owner Joseph Bierbaum tells NBC Connecticut that he has no comment.

We’re still looking to connect with a representative for Richard Scheinberg, another owner.

A lawyer for Stone Academy blames the Office of Higher Education, saying in part it, “bungled this matter from the beginning…rashly requiring the schools closure on short notice.”

The Connecticut Office of Higher Education sent us the following statement:

"We have full confidence in Attorney General Tong’s investigation. At this time we have no comment on the statement sent to media by Stone Academy’s attorney."

Tong said the state is a regulator and licensing agency and it’s not responsible for running nursing schools.

“The only bad actors here are Stone Academy. Right? And the only ones who have failed their students is Stone Academy. And in the people that ran Stone Academy, Mr. Bierbaum and Mr. Scheinberg have a lot to answer for," Tong said.