Study reveals almost half of Americans need to use stronger passwords

CNET has suggestions to keep your sensitive information safe.

By Maria-Constanza Sevilla Sola and Caitlin Burchill

NBC News

Americans aren’t creating strong enough passwords. That’s the takeaway from a recent survey done by CNET, a consumer tech website.

The survey revealed 49% of Americans follow risky password practices, with 24% of adults using the same password for more than one account, and 8% using one they know was already compromised.

CNET urges consumers to make their passwords stronger to protect sensitive information, as hacks become more common.

The site’s experts suggest consumers create passwords that are 16 characters or longer using a mix of numbers, special character and letters, or using a random password generator.

Use a different password for every one of your accounts.

They also recommend using a password manager, like Bitwarden, to help keep your information safe.

Avoid what many people do: creating passwords with pet names, birthdays or other personal information.

Sep 26, 2022

CNET said following these tips will help make your accounts harder to hack and keep your information safe.

This article tagged under:

NBC CT Responds
