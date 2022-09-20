Tips for Thrifting: Shoppers Looking for Deals as Prices Rise

Inflation and supply chain issues aren’t going away any time soon and as a result, thrift shopping is gaining traction.

A recent report by thredUP, an online thrift store, says sales of secondhand clothing are soaring and are expected to double by 2025.

So, if you’re feeling thrifty, give second hand stores a second chance, if you haven’t already.

Here are some shopping tips:

Bring your patience. Combing through items takes time.

Look for new clothing with original tags, but still inspect each item.

Make a list of what you’re looking for before you walk through the store doors.

If you’re looking for furniture, know the measurements of the space of where your would-be item could go and be prepared to take it home that day.

Plus, try to shop early in the week, as donations tend to be dropped off on the weekends.

And if you want to donate, “A typical rule of thumb that we like to suggest to anyone who's considering whether or not something is worth donating is for them to ask themselves, ‘Is this something that I would give to a family member or friend?’ If it is, then it is probably in good enough condition that it would resell at a Goodwill store," said Brendan Hurley, Goodwill of Greater Washington.

At a Goodwill or Salvation Army, for example, you can write off the value of what you donated on your taxes.

If you’re looking to make some money, clearing your clutter could help you make a buck or two.

Try selling online, but make sure to check for app or website fees.

Know the difference between a resale and a consignment. Do you want cash in your hand up front? Or are you willing to consign your item, which means you may get more money, but it could take months to sell, or not sell at all.

And if you do go the consignment shops route, they tend to be pickier about presentation, so iron or shine and bring any original packaging for a possible bigger payout.