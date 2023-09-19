Amazon

‘Tis the season! Amazon is hiring for the holidays

By Caitlin Burchill

Amazon customer getting package from doorstep
Amazon

Amazon is looking to hire for the holidays.

The online giant announced Tuesday that it’s looking to bring on 5,800 Connecticut workers for the shopping season.

It’s hiring for 250,000 total jobs across the country in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles as we gear up to gift giving.

Jobs run the gamut from packing and picking to sorting and shipping and pay between $17 and $28 depending on the role and location.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The company says since 2010 it has created more than 15,000 jobs in our state.

Click here for details to apply.

This article tagged under:

Amazon
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us