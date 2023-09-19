‘Tis the season! Amazon is hiring for the holidays

Amazon is looking to hire for the holidays.

The online giant announced Tuesday that it’s looking to bring on 5,800 Connecticut workers for the shopping season.

It’s hiring for 250,000 total jobs across the country in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles as we gear up to gift giving.

Jobs run the gamut from packing and picking to sorting and shipping and pay between $17 and $28 depending on the role and location.

The company says since 2010 it has created more than 15,000 jobs in our state.

Click here for details to apply.