To buy or not to buy? Holiday shopping picks up on Black Friday

Although lots of deals and discounts have already begun earlier this week and month, Black Friday marks what feels like the official start of the holiday shopping season.

This Friday was a beautiful day to walk around and browse The Shops at Evergreen Walk in South Windsor.

While the day is no longer associated with the chaos and camping out of years past, lots of people are still getting out to stretch their legs and shop after Thanksgiving feasts.

Shoppers were browsing deals and getting into the holiday spirit.

“We’re having fun listening to the Christmas music and looking around for some gifts and stuff,” said Chelsea Peters of Portland, Maine.

She and her family were visiting family for the holidays.

“It's beautiful and we’re staying at the hotel right over there, so we just walked here and it's lovely," Peters said.

People came from near and far to start checking items off their holiday gift list, like a family we met from Niantic.

Brother Jake Rowe has the perfect method to find a special someone a great gift.

“If one thing just catches your eye and you know they’ve been talking about it. That’s the way to go," Rowe said.

Now that sales start long before Black Friday, what’s best to buy now?

“If you're shopping today, I would say the best things for Black Friday are going to be electronics in general. TVs, laptops, tablets are all seeing a lot of really great deals. We're still seeing good deals on things like the iPhone 15 and the latest Google Pixel phone as well as the latest Samsung phone,” DealNews.com consumer analyst Julie Ramhold said.

Fall clothing is also going to be priced well right now, too.

In turn, a Ramhold said to avoid buying this: “Winter clothing is also another thing you should hold off on for now. Those items are just starting to hit shelves. So any discounts we see on the heavier coats and boots and things like that are probably going to be modest at best. But if you wait until February, we should start to see those items hit the clearance racks.”

Shopping experts also say to make a list, check it twice and do research before you buy, using websites like BlackFriday.com.

“If you are braving the stores, yes, make sure that you have any coupons you plan to use ready to go and also have a backup plan if the item you want is sold out, look at what other retailers are offering so you know where to go next,” BlackFriday.com shopping expert Kristin McGrath said.

Jzaquis White of Windsor said if you don’t know what someone wants, just ask them.

The 14-year-old will be happy to tell you, “Clothes, clothes, clothes, clothes and shoes,” he said.

His mom said all that’s on her Christmas list is a happy family.

“I am not ready to shop, but I will be doing most of my shopping online, no hustle and bustle, no traffic lights, none of that,” Alyssia White said.

Lots of younger people we spoke to learned what stores had discounts on social media.

“I saw it on TikTok,” Jzaquis White said.

“I saw on TikTok. They have all the deals listed. Also, use the student discount to your advantage,” Jayashree Ganesh, of Glastonbury, said.

McGrath said, “If you're shopping, make sure to always ask for a gift receipt to make it easier for your recipient to return something that they do not want to keep."

And keep a copy for yourself, especially if the store offers something like this, “So Target and Best Buy this year are offering special holiday price matching. So if their own prices fall later in the season, they will retroactively match that lower price compared to what you bought it for so you have less to worry about," McGrath said.

While stores usually have generous return policies during the holiday season, shopping experts still suggest taking the time to double-check and ask a store associate for the details before buying a gift for a loved one.

While planning ahead is always encouraged before the Christmas crowds grow.

“Take it in because it’s not going to stop from now on,” Beth Rice, of Vernon, said.

Ramhold said you may want to wait until the last minute to get these items.

“The beauty sets and other things that are kind of packaged for the holidays. If they're obviously in some sort of seasonal packaging, we'll probably see some discounts the closer we get to Christmas just because retailers will start to kind of shift those items and try to get people to clear those out before January rolls around," Ramhold said.

On this Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, lots of shoppers we spoke to were making sure to thank themselves, too.

“It’s all about me today,” said Ganesh, laughing.