Travel Tips to Save Cash, Headaches When Flying This Holiday Season

Summer may be a memory of the past and the holidays a thing of the future, but time flies.

And if you plan to fly for the holidays, travel experts are advising you to start making plans now to reduce any future headaches.

AAA began reminding consumers to "look ahead and book ahead" if you plan to fly for the holidays last month to potentially save money and to minimize your risk of any issues arising.

With two months until Thanksgiving, AAA says most people are buying their tickets for the holiday now, so if you’re willing to wait, AAA says you could score cheaper prices, although inventory and good times may be limited.

With a reduced number of flights, AAA recommends you look for flights that leave in the morning. It says flights later in the day are more susceptible to weather delays, short staffing, or another unforeseen circumstance.

Plus, that gives you extra time throughout the day, if you have a cancellation or miss a connection and you need to rebook.

Nerdwallet experts analyzed the travel booking app Hopper and suggest flying domestically on a Tuesday or Wednesday to save some cash when there’s less demand than usual.

But near the holidays, those days can be very busy. AAA also recommends flying on Thanksgiving to avoid the travel rush.

Nerdwallet suggests you book one to three months in advance and for travelers to set a price alert to let your computer do the number crunching for you.

Their experts want travelers to understand the airlines’ cancellation policies. Some have been more flexible lately, so if you do find a cheaper flight, it may be easier and more feasible to rebook and save money.

Lastly, think about enrolling in a pre-screening program now, like TSA Precheck or Global Entry.

Do it now before the holiday rush to sign up.

These programs promise shorter wait times going through security.