USPS shipping, mailing deadlines announced for the holiday season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year -- that is if you mail out your holiday cards and gifts in time.
The U.S. Postal Service has released its shipping and mailing deadlines for the 2023 holiday season.
The dates below allow for the delivery of cards, letters, and packages by December 25, Christmas Day.
This holiday season, USPS announced it will not have peak or demand surcharges.
It's a change from last year when the Postal Service implemented temporary price adjustments through the holidays and much of January 2023 for popular shipping products like ‘Priority Mail.’
USPS is offering a new shipping option this year: USPS Ground Advantage.
In a press release, the Postal Service says it “provides a simple, reliable and affordable way to ship packages with day certain delivery of 2-5 business days based on distance.”
As always, the sooner you shop and ship, the better.
|From USPS:
2023 USPS Holiday Shipping and Mailing Deadlines
Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)
USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16
Priority Mail — Dec. 18
Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20
Alaska
USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
First-Class Mail — Dec. 16
Priority Mail — Dec. 18
Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20
Hawaii
USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
First-Class Mail — Dec. 16
Priority Mail — Dec. 16
Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20
Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)
First-Class Mail — Dec. 9
Priority Mail — Dec. 9
Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 15*
* PMEMS not available for APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 093
International Mail
Shipping deadlines for international mail vary depending on the destination. Check out International Mail and Shipping Services for details. The Postal Service is a secure shipping option that meets international mail shipping needs to over 180 countries.