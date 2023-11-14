USPS shipping, mailing deadlines announced for the holiday season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year -- that is if you mail out your holiday cards and gifts in time.

The U.S. Postal Service has released its shipping and mailing deadlines for the 2023 holiday season.

The dates below allow for the delivery of cards, letters, and packages by December 25, Christmas Day.

This holiday season, USPS announced it will not have peak or demand surcharges.

It's a change from last year when the Postal Service implemented temporary price adjustments through the holidays and much of January 2023 for popular shipping products like ‘Priority Mail.’

USPS is offering a new shipping option this year: USPS Ground Advantage.

In a press release, the Postal Service says it “provides a simple, reliable and affordable way to ship packages with day certain delivery of 2-5 business days based on distance.”

As always, the sooner you shop and ship, the better.