Vantage Travel customers waiting for refunds may not get all their money back

Boston-based Vantage Travel Services filed for bankruptcy, leaving a lot of people out of a lot of money, including folks here in Connecticut, after their trips were canceled.

But this week, we’re learning more details from the bankruptcy filing indicating travelers’ looking for a refund may not get back what they’re hoping for.

Vantage announced on its website that it is selling the business to United Travel, an affiliate of Nordic Hamburg and Heritage Expeditions.

In the bankruptcy court filing, it says United Travel has agreed to provide a credit for future tours to Vantage customers who bought trips before May 11, 2023.

But here’s the hitch - consumers would receive a maximum of 20% of the Vantage trip they purchased and it would be good for a year after the proposed sale.

This still needs the approval of a bankruptcy judge. We’ve reached out to Vantage and United Travel for comment multiple times, but have not heard back.

NBC Responds teams across the country have heard from frustrated consumers who want their money back after their Vantage trips were canceled.

Some out thousands and thousands of dollars like Ellen Messina of Windsor, who honored her late husband’s wishes to continue to travel after his passing.

“I have traveled enough and I've never had a problem, never,” she said.

Messina paid almost $11,000 for a three-week central Europe cruise and land excursion that was canceled one month before her departure this summer.

“Who would have thought, I mean, that Vantage would go bankrupt? It had such a great reputation,” Messina said.

As for the bankruptcy filing, she said, “This is in the courts now and this, I’m sure, will just drag on.”

The Connecticut Office of the Attorney General has received a handful of complaints from travelers so far this year and says consumers living in our state can always reach out to them for help getting back a refund. Click here for the best way to file a complaint with the AG's office.

Vantage Travel lost more than $29 million in 2020, according to the bankruptcy filing.

And while travel rebounded in recent years, court documents say sales remained below vantage’s pre-pandemic levels, resulting in continuing losses despite their attempts to down-size and reduce costs.

We’ll keep consumers posted on any updates we learn.