Viewer Tip Reveals Recent Social Security Administration Slip-Up

A local man didn't just receive his Social Security information in the mail, but also the very personal details of a woman from New York, too.

A viewer tip to NBC Responds led us to learn about a recent Social Security Administration slip-up.

A retired Connecticut man told us that when he opened his Social Security benefits in the mail, attached to his mail was the same very personal information, including a Social Security number, for a woman living in New York.

Not long after, he got a call from a woman in Iowa who said she received his information.

As you can imagine, he wasn’t pleased and reached out to NBC CT Responds.

A Social Security Administration spokesperson told us, “Due to employee error some information was mailed to incorrect individuals…”

He says three people were involved in this incident. NBC CT Responds has asked if others around the country were affected, too.

The administration says they can’t discuss individual cases because of privacy laws. But we’re told they have already contacted those impacted to secure their information and are working to get all documents returned and are offering credit monitoring, too.

The Social Security Administration says it’s taken appropriate actions with the employees and providing additional training.

“Social Security takes its responsibility to protect the information it maintains seriously," a spokesperson said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused."

If you suspect your information is being used incorrectly, the agency says you should contact the Federal Trade Commission, police where the identity theft took place, and monitor your credit report, too.

The Social Security Administration provided consumers with the below information.

If someone suspects his or her information is being used incorrectly he or she should:

  • Contact the Federal Trade Commission at www.idtheft.gov, or call 1-877-IDTHEFT (1-877-438-4338); TTY 1-866-653-4261,
  • File a police report with the police department where the identity theft took place and keep a copy of the police report as proof of the crime,
  • Contact the fraud units of the three consumer reporting companies. The company that is called is required to contact the other two.
  • Equifax: (1-800-525-6285);
  • Trans Union: (1-800-680-7289); 
  • Experian: (1-888-397-3742); and
  • Monitor his or her credit periodically. Free credit reports are available online at: www.annualcreditreport.com.

Here is a link to information on Identity Theft and Your Social Security Number: https://www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10064.pdf.

He or she can also sign up for a my Social Security account here to check his or her benefit and payment information and his or her earnings record.

