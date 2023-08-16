Viewers gift Patriots tickets to Bloomfield couple after NBC CT Responds story

Pre-season football could be a frustrating reminder of ticket trouble for a Bloomfield couple. But that’s not the case, thanks to NBC CT Responds and viewers like you.

In February, NBC CT Responds helped Beverly Murphy get more than $700 cash back for pre-season Patriots tickets that she bought online and said she never received.

This season, her husband, John Lemon, not only got to go to a game, but he went for free thanks to giving community members who saw her story.

Just minutes after that story aired, viewers like you were reaching out offering up this year's pre-season tickets to the couple.

“Exhilarating to know that people care,” Murphy said.

So thanks to you, on Thursday, Lemon finally got to see his favorite Patriots in person.

“It was just an awesome game with the Tennessee Titans and then of course, the champions, the New England Patriots,” Lemon said.

He had the time of his life, alongside a dear friend, and he even had extra tickets to give to his limo driver, too. The transport service provided a credit from last year to be used for a future trip.

“Just being there among the crowd and noise, it really is unexplainable. It was amazing,” said Lemon, whose smile in pictures says it all.

NBC CT Responds know of at least three different families who offered the couple seats.

“To share the tickets that they weren’t going to be using, it was just such a blessing,” Lemon said.

The family whose tickets Lemon used told NBC CT Responds they barely gave it a thought, writing in an email:

“Seeing Beverly’s story on the news got me all riled up, so when my dad suggested we give them ours, I was able to calm down and breathe again.”

“We thank you so very much. And to all of the listeners of NBC, we thank you, to those who reached out, thank you, thank you, thank you,” Murphy said.