Watch out for text messages and calls from fraudsters impersonating your bank

A short text led Jackie Manento, of West Hartford, to lose almost $3,500 last month.

And, she still can’t believe it, “That’s why it’s wild because like my husband, he has a PhD. I have a master's degree. I'm like, we're sitting here together like, like, how.”

The text looked like Bank of America was flagging large transactions and asked if Manento had made them.

When she replied ‘no,’ she got a call from someone who said they were from the bank.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“While I'm on the phone, I told my husband because I'm like, you know, how scams are, we're like, on top of things. So, I told my husband, I'm like, ‘Can you check to make sure that this is actually Bank of America's phone number?’”

And he did. She took this screenshot of the number she got the call from.

We called it, and it was Bank of America. The number is listed on its website, too. But the person on the phone who called Manento somehow, some way was definitely not from her bank.

“She sounds so professional, she knows all my information,” said Jackie, so she trusted the caller.

And when she told Jackie to transfer $3,499 via Zelle to stop the bad actors from continuing to steal from her account, she did. And she soon found out she, too, was talking to a bad actor.

Bank of America told Manento and NBC CT Responds that it, “will never ask a client to send money to themselves or anyone, ever.”

“That night I just remember feeling like invaded. I felt like someone just like invaded my space. That just felt gross,” she said.

A Boston woman lost almost $40,000 in a similar way.

“It was pretty much my life savings. And, you know, I, I felt completely hopeless,” Jessica Smalls said.

A text that looked like it was from Bank of America led her to send multiple Zelle transactions which she, too, was told would stop fraudulent activity underway in her account.

“I had heard of scammers before, so it sounded like there was a scammer trying to get my money and we were stopping it. But in reality, they were the scammers,” she said.

Last week, Connecticut’s Department of Banking said it had received reports that fraudsters are collecting information about someone, and then texting about suspicious transactions, so when they call back posing as customer support to confirm those suspicious transactions mixed with actual account or purchase details, they sure sound legitimate.

The department says your financial institution will never text requesting personal financial information.

Look out for red flags that require you to act immediately or ask you to call a specific number or click a link. The department says you should never to do so.

“I'm pregnant with my third, so I have two little ones at home, and then another one on the way. So, I'm like, this is a really unfortunate time to be losing $3,500,” Manento said.

Both women submitted claims to Bank of America. And thankfully, both were relieved to get all their money back.

But this hasn’t always been the case.

NBC Responds teams around the country have received lots of complaints over the years from viewers who say they were scammed, sent money through Zelle, and could not get their money back.

The network provider of Zelle, Early Warning Services, tells us there is a new reimbursement method, but it’s only for qualifying imposter scams, like when a fraudster impersonates a bank.

So, the moral of the story here is don’t bank on getting your money back.

These consumers hope sharing their stories will help protect others before they end up in their situation.

“I wouldn't want it to happen to anyone else,” Small said.

A Bank of America spokesperson tells us that Zelle users are encouraged to only send money to people you know. And Early Warning Services says clients should receive alerts warning them of scams while sending money through the Zelle app.

If you do want to check in on your account, after a suspicious message for example, call the number on the back of your bank card or account statement.

Never use a search engine to look up the financial institution’s number either, that can lead to deceitful digits.

Here is the full statement from Bank of America:

"Bank of America will never ask a client to send money to themselves or anyone, ever. When sending money using Zelle, clients receive several messages alerting them to red-flags that indicate a scam. Clients also receive alerts they are required to review and approve before the transaction can be sent. Clients are encouraged to send money only to people they know, personally. If a client has questions after they receive calls or texts that appear to be from their bank, they should call the customer service number on their debit or credit card or review their transactions online to confirm any questionable or fraudulent inquiries."

Here’s an example of the alert clients receive when using Zelle to share with your audience:

“Be sure to double check the contact information of the Zelle® recipient before sending a payment. If you didn’t add this new recipient, contact us. BEWARE: Bank of America will never ask you to transfer money to ANYONE, including yourself. Don't transfer money as a result of an unexpected text or call. Zelle® and the Zelle® related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC, and are used herein under license. Bank of America and the Bank of America logo are registered trademarks of Bank of America Corporation.”

Educational links from bank of America to help users about avoid scams and protect their accounts:

Early Warning Services, LLC, the network provider of Zelle said this:

“Helping consumers pay it safe is a top priority for Zelle®, which is why we put together this consumer education resource area. The top three tips we remind every Zelle® user are:

Only send money to those you trust Beware of payment scams – if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Treat Zelle® like cash

Zelle® moves money directly into another enrolled recipient’s bank account. We’re continuously evolving the network to address the dynamic nature of fraudulent activity – this includes enhanced real-time warnings to protect consumers with additional in-app safety alerts and implementing a new consumer reimbursement benefit for qualifying scams.”