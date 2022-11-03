What Can NBC CT Responds Do for You?

It takes a team to take on your consumer complaints.

Caitlin Burchill is your NBC CT Responds consumer reporter and there’s a lot going on behind the scenes.

There’s our hardworking photographer, Steve Pancione.

And then there’s our savvy consumer producer, Alyse Rzemek.

“I'm helping a lot of viewers with a lot of different things,” said Rzemek, who has been in this position for three years now.

She is your first point of contact when you submit a consumer complaint to NBC CT Responds.

She hears from you, whether you feel wronged, mislead, whatever the case.

“From home repairs, to Lyft, to a refund from Amazon, to car repairs to, I mean, you name it,” she said.

Not only does Rzemek do her best to help you, but she also compares problems with producers at other NBC Responds teams too.

Right now, they’ve found third-party banking platforms are causing lots of viewers something to stress about.

“I mean, they're all great and convenient, don't get me wrong,” said Rzemek. “But one wrong number or digit or name, and your money is gone and that's something I think people don't realize.”

And Rzemek said scammers are jumping on abusing these apps too.

“Be skeptic when somebody calls you saying, ‘Oh your account’s been hacked. Give me your account number.’ If your accounts been hacked, they should already know your number,” she said.

One of her favorite resolutions she helped with lately: helping a Connecticut widow get back the airline miles that were in her late husband’s name.

The points were valued at more than $5,600 toward flights.

The Redding residents were planning to use them for a big family trip before he passed away.

So now, “Her family wanted to go spread his ashes and do something to commemorate the husband,” Rzemek said.

When the customer felt like she was getting nowhere with the company, we stepped in to help.

“They gave her the points. She was elated. Her family was excited,” Rzemek said.

NBC CT Responds can’t guarantee we’ll get results, but we promise to respond to your inquiry,

“Not everything's going to be a slam dunk. Not everything's going be easy, but we will try and do the best we can to help,” Rzemek said. “Ultimately, we try to give our viewers the tools they need to advocate for themselves.”