What gets imported into Connecticut?

We’re hearing more and more about tariffs and their potential impacts on the economy and our wallets.

So, have you wondered, what items are imported into Connecticut?

NBC CT Responds crunched the 2024 numbers from the United States Census Bureau.

We focused on what gets imported from China, Canada, and Mexico, as the trade war with these countries wages on.

Connecticut spent the most on imports from Canada, accounting for $5.74 billion in goods last year.

That’s about a quarter of the total $22.74 billion of goods that our state imported in 2024.

Mexico shipped in $3.6 billion, and China $1.34 billion.

Topping the list of goods brought into our state from these three countries by value, we paid the most for goods having to do with aircraft, spacecraft, and parts for them.

That's no surprise as Connecticut remains an aviation and aerospace manufacturing hub.

Other imports include lots of silver, other precious metals and stones, and petroleum and other energy sources.

Of course, Connecticut’s imports are just a small slice of the national pie, but we’ll keep you posted on how any future implemented tariffs could impact us here in Connecticut.