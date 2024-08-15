Why have vet costs gone up?

Connecticut has the country's most expensive routine vet costs with an average bill of $93, according to a 2023 study by pet financing company Care Credit.

So, what’s behind the increase that’s impacting our budgets?

Vet costs have risen about 6 percent from July 2023 to July 2024.

Those numbers are from the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics July 2024 consumer price index for all urban consumers.

The Connecticut Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) tells NBC CT Responds our state’s high costs of living results in higher overhead, like the expense of rent, mortgage payments, utilities, and equipment.

Dr. Linda Wallace is a veterinarian and board member of “The Pet Fund” out of California, which helps struggling animal owners pay bills for pets with existing conditions.

“The need is huge. We literally have thousands of more requests than what we can fund,” she said.

Wallace says another factor impacting the price of veterinarian costs is big corporations purchasing local practices, changing how a practice functions and its price structure too.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal just sent a seething letter to what he says is one such corporation.

Emerging technology is helping keep pets alive longer, but it’s also costly.

“People love their animals and they’re going to do what it will take,” said Diane Desjardins, of Manchester.

She cares for her two dogs and three cats with a variety of medical issues.

“Like 10 years ago it was like $55 to just walk into the vet. Now you’re over $80 on some vets,” she said.

Cheryl Munn, of Enfield, has four dogs, some with special needs.

So, she makes trips to the vet often and says she’s seen prices increase gradually since the pandemic.

“I just don’t think people realize it because going to the vet is as often as you would go grocery shopping,” said Munn.

Connecticut Humane Society reminds viewers to think about expenses before they adopt an animal and be clear about the costs when they do.

“For those who are feeling like you’re presented with these really extraordinary veterinary estimates, you should have a good relationship with your veterinarian and say to them, 'This is beyond my means,'” said the humane society’s assistant director of operations, Allyson Simerlein.

She says to ask questions like, “What options do I have? Are there alternative tests available?”

American Pet Products Association has seen people spending a lot more on their pets after the surge to adopt a pal during the pandemic.

From 2020 to 2021, its survey says, the biggest increase in spending went from nearly $109 billion to $124 billion.

This year, the association expects Americans to spend almost $151 billion on pets.

A 2023 ValuePenguin study says on average consumers with pets spent about $1,500 a year just on medical care.

“I tell my husband all the time, I say, 'You work for the house, I work for the animals,'” said Desjardins.

There is some help out there.

The Connecticut Humane Society’s Fox Memorial Clinic in Newington serves the public and runs below market cost through donations.

CVMA tells NBC CT Responds that pet owners in Connecticut may qualify for support in covering the cost of care through the Connecticut Veterinary Medical Foundation (CVMF)’s “Companions Assistance Program.”

The association says consumers can find additional program details here.

The Pet Fund continues to help pet owners and looks for donations too.