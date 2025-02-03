Windsor woman gets out of traffic ticket trouble with help of NBC CT Responds

A Windsor woman hadn’t traveled to New York, but she wound up in legal trouble there involving a car she no longer owned.

For months, notice after notice came to Shirley Keeler’s Windsor home that said she had to pay a fine for an unregistered vehicle, or she may be subject to additional penalties like possible arrest or imprisonment.

The problem is — she doesn’t own the car anymore. She sold it in April.

The first delinquent notice arrived in July.

“How many hours have you spent dealing with this problem?” NBC CT Responds Consumer Reporter Caitlin Burchill asked.

“Probably better part of minimum, three days, full days,” Keeler said. “There's other things going on in our lives. And being seniors, we got to go through and figure out if we needed to change our Medicare Advantage plans to cover the stuff we need. And, you know, that's a bunch of work, too. I have folders like this for every project. I just really don't need this.”

According to a police report, a Village of Mamaroneck officer found Keeler’s old car illegally parked in June. It wasn’t registered and its license plates were for a different car.

So, with a search of the VIN, police tracked down Keeler as the last registered owner, according to the police report, and put the blame on her.

Keeler sent documentation to the court that she no longer owned the car. She says she made calls, too.

At wit's end and after another notice in her mailbox, she paid the fine in October.

But soon after, she got the check back in the mail. The court returned it.

“Then it came back. A little sticky note was dated Oct. 17,” Keeler said.

The note said her case was on hold.

But then Keeler got another bill in the mail - this one with a late fee - so she sent another check.

“I was beside myself and again I said, ‘Well, let's get this over with. It's only money. Maybe they need it more than I do,’” she said. “I don't know if they've gotten [the check], but that's when I contacted you.”

When NBC CT Responds got involved, we found Keeler was on the hook for two more tickets, too. The fines total $380.

For five months, Keeler tried to clear her name.

One day after NBC CT Responds reached out to the Mamaroneck Village Court, a clerk canceled Keeler’s ticket and sent her cash back.

There’s a lesson here for all of us.

The Keelers sold their vehicle to CarMax on April 10.

CarMax sold it to a private dealer on April 29.

But the car remained unregistered until July 24.

That’s nearly three months.

During those months, it’s unclear how many hands the car may have passed through, all while Keeler was being identified by police as the last known owner and responsible party.

NBC CT Responds found that dealerships don’t need to register newly acquired cars. And buyers may not register their new ride despite state laws.

That means if a car isn’t registered, a police search with a VIN number could lead right back to you - the last known owner of the car.

“I’m lucky they didn’t use the car in a crime or something worse,” Keeler said.

Make sure you cancel the registration if you sell a car, and save a copy of the bill of sale, as Keeler did.

Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles confirms that a search of the VIN will always return to the last known registrant of the vehicle.

The DMV said the Keelers did everything right despite ending up in this debacle.

The department provided this outline of what to do when selling your car in Connecticut: