NBC CT Responds

Zero to Five Stars: How Would You Rate Customer Service During the Coronavirus Crisis?

Take the NBC Connecticut Responds survey

Customer service plays a huge role in where we spend our money. An excellent experience can create a lifelong customer, while a poor interaction may lead you to declare you'll never again do business with a particular company.

NBC Connecticut Responds hears from frustrated consumers every day, but the complaints to our hotline have more than doubled this year compared to last. Postponed plans, cancelled trips, business closures, job loss, and social distancing: life has changed drastically since the start of the coronavirus crisis. We want to know how COVID-19 is impacting consumers in our communities.

That’s why the NBC Responds and Telemundo Responde teams created a new survey, to get a feel for what’s happening around the nation. Let us know about your most recent customer service experience, the good and the bad.

Please participate in the survey by clicking the link above or by scanning the QR code below with your phone's camera. It should only take about five minutes to complete. It's available in English and Spanish.

Local

governor ned lamont 35 mins ago

$15 Million from Coronavirus Relief Fund to Go Toward Workforce Programs

mohegan sun 60 mins ago

More Than 30 College Teams to Play Early Games at Mohegan Sun

We’ll share the results in November.

This article tagged under:

NBC CT RespondsTelemundosurveynbc connecticut respondsCustomer service
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us