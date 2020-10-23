Zero to Five Stars: How Would You Rate Customer Service During the Coronavirus Crisis?

Customer service plays a huge role in where we spend our money. An excellent experience can create a lifelong customer, while a poor interaction may lead you to declare you'll never again do business with a particular company.

NBC Connecticut Responds hears from frustrated consumers every day, but the complaints to our hotline have more than doubled this year compared to last. Postponed plans, cancelled trips, business closures, job loss, and social distancing: life has changed drastically since the start of the coronavirus crisis. We want to know how COVID-19 is impacting consumers in our communities.

That’s why the NBC Responds and Telemundo Responde teams created a new survey, to get a feel for what’s happening around the nation. Let us know about your most recent customer service experience, the good and the bad.

Please participate in the survey by clicking the link above or by scanning the QR code below with your phone's camera. It should only take about five minutes to complete. It's available in English and Spanish.

We’ll share the results in November.