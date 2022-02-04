New Video of Connecticut Jan. 6 Suspect Emerges

Video obtained by NBC Connecticut Investigates shows a violent confrontation between a Ridgefield man and police on Jan. 6, 2020 during the U.S. Capitol breach.

Patrick McCaughey faces a felony assault charge along with other alleged offenses.

This Friday, Feb. 4, in his most recent court hearing for the case, prosecutors confirmed he rejected their plea offer, but did not reveal what the details of the offer were.

Prosecutors have said that in the video, McCaughey was seen urging police officers blocking an entrance to the U.S. Capitol to yield to the rioters.

McCaughey was holding a riot shield – classified as a “deadly and dangerous weapon,” according to the indictment.

Also in the video, McCaughey pushed against an officer, identified as Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges. Then, another man punches the officer and tries to rip off his gas mask.

As the crowd continues to push forward, you see McCaughey use the shield to pin Hodges in a doorway.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

McCaughey pointed to Hodges and can be heard saying, “Let him back,” apparently alerting other officers that Hodges was hurt.

McCaughey then continued to push against the line of police with the shield and used it against another officer who seemingly drove McCaughey back with his baton.

A short time later, McCaughey was seen coming out of the tunnel disoriented and gasping for air, after having likely been sprayed with tear gas.

McCaughey has until March 4 to decide if he wants to be tried separately from his co-defendants, who are not from Connecticut. Otherwise, jury selection is scheduled to begin at the end of August.

A total of seven people from Connecticut have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol.

Two have already made plea agreements with prosecutors.