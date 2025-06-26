Old Lyme

Old Lyme first selectwoman fined for violating FOI request

By Len Besthoff and Maria Caceres

CT Examiner

A rare fine for a town leader in violation of our state’s Freedom of Information Act.

The commission found Old Lyme First Selectwoman Martha Shoemaker failed to respond to a request by the CT Examiner, and was fined $250.

The outlet asked for sexual assault complaints by a teenage intern against an EMT in town, and it had to wait 160 days even though the documents were available.

The FOI officer who heard the case said it was just the third time in her long career that she recommended a civil penalty.

We reached out to the first selectwoman and the attorney for the town for comment, but have not yet heard back.

