Old Lyme first selectwoman fined for violating FOI request

A rare fine for a town leader in violation of our state’s Freedom of Information Act.

The commission found Old Lyme First Selectwoman Martha Shoemaker failed to respond to a request by the CT Examiner, and was fined $250.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The outlet asked for sexual assault complaints by a teenage intern against an EMT in town, and it had to wait 160 days even though the documents were available.

The FOI officer who heard the case said it was just the third time in her long career that she recommended a civil penalty.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

We reached out to the first selectwoman and the attorney for the town for comment, but have not yet heard back.