How it started

Reckless on our Roads is a series that looks into why Connecticut's roads have gotten more dangerous, and what's being done to stop it.

We started working on our first story back in 2023 - and much of the behavior we saw then is still happening today.

How many times have you come home from work frustrated about getting cut off, tailgated or worse - and you didn’t have the video to prove it?

NBC Connecticut Investigates has spent several months on the road with cameras, capturing those scary moments.

Many of you told us about your experiences with reckless driving and close calls.

Here are a series of stories breaking down what you can do to stay safer.

Deadly crash data

While crashes related to speeding and aggressive driving may have plateaued at a post-pandemic peak, deaths from these kinds of crashes went up a third during the pandemic and haven't gone down, according to the CT Transportation Safety Research Center.

Here's a breakdown of fatal crashes on state roadways since 2015:

Drivers caught on camera illegally passing school buses in Bridgeport

From Sept. 3, 2023 to Feb. 3, 2024, nearly 10,000 motorists passed school buses that were stopped with lights flashing, according to Bridgeport officials.

The City of Bridgeport released data on the shocking number of drivers caught on camera illegally passing stopped school buses in the city since the beginning of the school year.

Passing a stopped school bus has always been illegal under state law. But now, a Bridgeport state senator is leading the charge to allow towns and cities to issue their own citations.

The city has outfitted its entire 248-bus fleet with cameras and license plate readers. The data is sent to police within 48 hours and drivers caught violating the law are ticketed.

New state police campaign includes focus on aggressive driving

Our NBC Connecticut Chief Investigator got new insight from CT state troopers in their efforts against the epidemic of aggressive driving.

The best way to learn the difficulties of the fight to curb aggressive driving in our state is to go on the front lines and see what law enforcement is dealing with on a daily basis.

School bus drivers seen violating the law

During our eight month “Reckless on Our Roads” exclusive investigation, we saw school buses and vans exceeding the speed limit, rolling through stoplights and stop signs, and making questionable lane changes.

Reckless driving may have played role in fiery crash on I-95 in Norwalk

NBC CT Investigates continues its look at reckless driving in Connecticut and its possible role in the I-95 fiery crash.

State police say the cause of a large crash and oil tanker fire on I-95 in Norwalk remains under investigation.

However, state public safety sources tell NBC Connecticut Investigates that reckless driving by the operator of a car appears to be involved.

The bridge was demolished due to the intensity of the fire and was reopened months after the crash. Check out dashcam video of the crash here.

Safety tradeoff with red light cameras?

In our continuing series, “Reckless on Our Roads,” NBC Connecticut Investigates has tracked the increase in dangerous driving in our state, and the search for solutions. One idea getting adopted in some towns and cities is automated traffic light enforcement with cameras - that means tickets and fines for red light runners.

But while this might prevent one kind of accident from occurring, it may cause another.

School bus and van drivers seen violating rules of the road

A school van going over 70 miles per hour on Route 9 near Middletown, with students on board…A school bus pressing to beat a stoplight on a local street in Newington…We caught these incidents on camera with Go Pros and dashcams.

While it has been a while since we’ve had a deadly school bus crash like the one in Hartford in 2010, they can and do happen, leaving students traumatized.

There have been over 8,900 school bus accidents in Connecticut, both major and minor, since 2015.

The CT School Transportation Association (COSTA) admits school bus drivers get on the road with less classroom and behind-the-wheel time than people driving similarly-sized vehicles. But they say more training is not the answer.

Car insurance rates driven up

Beyond increased reckless driving, there are other connected factors that could mean increased car insurance rates across Connecticut.

The spike in reckless driving in our state has started to hit people in their wallet when it comes to car insurance.

Rate comparison website Insurify predicted our state may see an average premium increase approaching 35%.

Motorcycle deaths

Our state is on track to surpass the deadliest year on record when it comes to motorcycles.

Between January and July 2024, more than 36 motorcyclists died, according to an expert from UConn’s Transportation Safety Research Center.

Pedestrian deaths

Connecticut is on a near-record pace of pedestrian traffic deaths, according to the state's transportation institute.

Michelle Trausch died from her injuries after being struck in a hit-and-run in Waterbury. Police later found the driver.

Pedestrian traffic deaths have reached a pace that’s now on track to potentially meet, or surpass the state record. Eric Jackson with the CT Transportation Institute said there are several initiatives underway to try to tackle the issue.

Sidewalk solutions

Vernon

Safety leaders are searching for solutions when it comes to how to stem the surge in pedestrian traffic deaths in our state. It turns out the best solution might just be a simple one: more sidewalks.

It’s what’s happening in Vernon when it comes to pedestrian safety, and it’s something we need more of.

Public works crews have begun a $1.35 million project that includes linking sidewalks across town, repairing them and adding 8,000 feet of new sidewalk.

Glastonbury

The area where Bell Street and Hebron Avenue intersect in Glastonbury has been one where pedestrians keep a close eye on drivers.

After many years of waiting, there's now a brand-new sidewalk. The project cost a little more than $750,000, and the state picked up a majority of the tab.

City in New Jersey sets standard for safety

Our state seems to have gone in the wrong direction when it comes to traffic fatalities, with 328 last year - our second highest total ever.

NBC Connecticut visits an out-of-state city with zero traffic fatalities since 2018.

Chief Investigator Len Besthoff traveled to Hoboken, New Jersey to learn what one city’s secret sauce is.

