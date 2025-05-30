Reckless on our Roads

Reckless on our Roads: Driving and voting in Connecticut?

By Len Besthoff

NBC Connecticut

We’ve heard about drinking and driving...and texting and driving...but voting and driving?

That’s what NBC Connecticut Investigates appeared to have found during a few hybrid state legislative hearings, conducted both in-person and on the Zoom video conferencing platform in April.

All three of the legislators that appeared to vote and drive work in Fairfield County, so they are in the car a lot during the session in Hartford.

There certainly could be others doing this.

Four years ago, House leadership had to warn colleagues not to do this.

To see more of this story, check out the video above.

This article tagged under:

