Reckless on our Roads: Need for speed

Our NBC Connecticut Investigates series “Reckless On Our Roads” has examined everything from wrong-way drivers, to stop sign runners, to a community that eliminated traffic deaths eight years in a row.

Transportation experts have said speed, however, accounts for a third of all traffic fatalities.

In Connecticut, we have seen people driving fast for a long time, certainly during and after the pandemic. But over 150 mph???

State police recently arrested someone they said posted 84 videos on YouTube over the past year and a half.

Troopers said 22-year-old Brice Bennett unsafely passed motorists, creating a high risk of physical injury.

In at least one video we reviewed, you could see what appears to be the motorcyclist “lane splitting," going at high speeds in the narrow gaps between lanes of cars on a clogged roadway, registering well over 100 mph on the motorcycle's speedometer in the video.

Bennett has been scheduled to go before a judge on June 6. He was charged with reckless driving, failure to drive in the proper lane and reckless endangerment.

Getting caught going over 85 mph in Connecticut can get you charged with reckless driving and, if found guilty, a fine up to $300, and possibly jail time, according to state law.

Eric Jackson with the Connecticut Transportation Safety Research Center has tracked speeding through roadway beacons across our state and said speeding has dropped, slightly.

“It's starting to trail off, but we still have three to four times the people traveling at above 85 mph than we did pre-COVID,” Jackson said.

State data has shown the total amount of speeding tickets issued by state and local police in Connecticut went down during the pandemic, but they’ve come off their lows.

At the same time, the proportion of stops by state and local police in Connecticut since 2016, that were speed-related, has steadily risen.

When it comes to catching speeders, state police said a more restrictive pursuit policy now has troopers employing safer methods.

“Provided we have enough information, which we will, and we will get it, we will follow up with it after the fact, even if that's going and knocking on somebody's door to take them into custody for the charges," Connecticut State Police Sergeant Luke Davis said.

"At one point in time, this agency was over 1,200 strong. We're just over 900 at this point in time, so there are not as many of us on the roadway, but it doesn't mean that we're not present," Davis added.

We also got the opportunity to speak with someone who admits he speeds every day.

This man, who we’ll call “Bill,” said he’s 32 and from Hartford County. He said he’s never gotten a speeding ticket and does not fear getting one.

He did not want to share his name and wanted his voice and face disguised for our story.

He told us while he speeds all the time, he won’t go over 90 mph on the highway, and does it mostly to get to work on time.

“It's so variable that a lot of the time it feels like I have to speed to get around people, just to have, like, an average time to get to work,” he said.

Bill said he always has sped on Connecticut roads, but admitted he started going faster during the pandemic when fewer people were on the roads.

Bill said he has a need for speed because of Connecticut's slower drivers, who can linger in the left passing lane. He pointed out this happens often because our state has 56 left lane exits, the most in New England.

He said he wishes people would use the left lane on the highway only for passing. Jackson agreed.

“That left lane on the interstate truly is a passing lane. It's there for people to get around cars that are moving slower," Jackson said.

Bill explained the only thing that would get him to stop speeding would be if police put him in jail. He said he’s not worried about speed cameras, noting people he knows learn where they are, avoid them and keep speeding on parallel streets.

There are a handful of bills in the legislature involving speeders - one with higher fines for people exceeding 100 mph.

We surveyed Connecticut’s local police departments about their programs to deter speeders.

A few of them told us they have several initiatives planned, often with help from state and federal grants.

East Hampton Police Chief Dennis Woessner said, “Without a doubt I believe speeding has increased throughout the state. I also believe our fine structure is not effective. Everyone makes mistakes and occasionally goes over the limit, but when someone is caught doing 20, 30 or 40 mph over the limit there needs to be serious consequences for their actions. These speeds are intentional, and the driver needs to be held accountable before they kill someone. Seizing their car is a possibility, suspending their license does not work because you often see that individuals who are caught are driving on suspended licenses. Not sure what the answer is, but what we have is not working.”

As for how you can deal with a speeder coming up fast on you?

Jackson’s offered his best advice based on all the crashes he’s studied.

“Don't try and get in front of them. Don't try and stop them. Don't make lane changes to try and get out of their way, because they are going to try and change lane to get around you," he said.

You can see how other police departments say they're trying to tackle this issue below: