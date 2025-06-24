Videos showcase life of retired Glastonbury detective found dead in home

NBC Connecticut Investigates has discovered revealing video from a deceased Glastonbury woman, who posted about her home life years before she was found dead there.

Authorities said 73-year-old Mary Notarangelo’s body was found seven months after police in town were alerted she was missing.

You can see her in multiple videos she’s posted to YouTube over the years.

They indicate, at least up until six years ago, that she was living a quiet life with her exotic birds and pets in a tidier home than the way it is described now.

Police records have shown Notarangelo made her last contact with anybody June 12 of last year. She told her handyman, “No sleep, stayed on floor where I fell.”

Officers were called to her home for a wellbeing check in July of 2024.

Police said Notarangelo, a retired Bridgeport detective, had become reclusive and a hoarding situation developed in her home, to the point it was impossible for crews to conduct a search for her.

Her body was eventually located inside the house, near the front door of her home seven months after she was reported missing, when a third-party crew was brought in with an excavator.

One local leader told us he and a colleague still have questions about the time it took to get in her home to find her remains.

