‘What's On Your Mind?': Pride, Calls for Unity After Election Day

As Connecticut voters take a breath after an unusual and consequential election day, a lot of them are taking stock in what they were a part of Tuesday. And they are also looking to the future.

What's On Your Mind? Call us at (860) 880-2844.

On a chilly November day, many people in Connecticut did what they felt they had to do - they voted. They chose to fulfil their civic duty even in the midst of a global pandemic. Different people had some very different reasons for getting to that ballot box. But, in a year when so many people have felt so powerless, November 3, 2020 marked a moment when people said they felt powerful.

Here is some of what you wanted to share.

It actually gave me a moment to think about all the people who in the past weren't able to vote or were kept from voting. And so although it was a little chilly. It was also pretty humbling. Jennifer, West Hartford

NBC Connecticut

“I just want everyone in this country to get along and to do the right thing and be the best person they can be. And I want the election results to come through legally and responsibly.”

Kevin, Wolcott

I voted because this is not the country that I heard of when I was in Jamaica and not the country that I dreamed of coming to. I want us to unite no matter who becomes president and that was my main reason for voting. Tasha, Waterbury

“I think the Black voice is very important in Connecticut and in the U.S. and that is what needs to be heard after this election. So, whoever wins, whether it be Trump or Biden, we need to get to Black voice to be heard.”

John, New Milford

Looking at everything that's happened in 2020, I needed to stand up and get out and vote. I actually took my 2-year-old granddaughter with me to the polls and she voted with me. Every single vote matters. Taisha, Hartford

