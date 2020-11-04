‘What's On Your Mind?': Pride, Calls for Unity After Election Day

As Connecticut voters take a breath after an unusual and consequential election day, a lot of them are taking stock in what they were a part of Tuesday. And they are also looking to the future.
On a chilly November day, many people in Connecticut did what they felt they had to do - they voted. They chose to fulfil their civic duty even in the midst of a global pandemic. Different people had some very different reasons for getting to that ballot box. But, in a year when so many people have felt so powerless, November 3, 2020 marked a moment when people said they felt powerful.
Here is some of what you wanted to share.
“I just want everyone in this country to get along and to do the right thing and be the best person they can be. And I want the election results to come through legally and responsibly.”
Kevin, Wolcott
“I think the Black voice is very important in Connecticut and in the U.S. and that is what needs to be heard after this election. So, whoever wins, whether it be Trump or Biden, we need to get to Black voice to be heard.”
John, New Milford
