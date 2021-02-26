Whiting Forensic Hospital Leader Resigns Abruptly

NBC Connecticut Investigates has confirmed the CEO of our state’s maximum-security psychiatric hospital has resigned.

The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, or DMHAS said Hal Smith has stepped down effective immediately from Whiting Forensic Hospital in Middletown.

The agency says Smith championed numerous initiatives improving patient care and safety. It added he was instrumental in leading the hospital after the separation of WFH from Connecticut Valley Hospital.

It did not comment on the reasons behind his departure.

The agency said the department will be undertaking a national search for a new CEO.

In the interim, Jose Crego, currently the Chief Operating Officer of WFH, will serve as Acting CEO.

In September, NBC Connecticut Investigates reported a series of internal investigations involving higher ranking management at Whiting.

DMHAS did not identify the individuals involved, citing an ongoing investigation.