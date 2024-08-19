Capitol Riot

Wolcott man pleads guilty to felony charge in connection to breach at US Capitol in 2021

A Wolcott man plead guilty Monday to a felony charge in connection with the breach at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. 2021. Richard Markey, 39, was arrested in July 2023.

Federal officials said several U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department were at the “tunnel” leading to the lower west terrace exterior door after their positions were overrun. They were trying to keep the crowd from entering the U.S. Capitol building when rioters entered the tunnel and attacked the officers.

Authorities said surveillance footage showed Markey holding what appeared to be a police baton, climb on top of rioters, push himself toward the police line, raise the baton and strike at law enforcement.

Markey plead guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon.

According to the federal statement of facts, Markey also hurled insults at the officers, calling them “oath breakers.”

After his plea, Markey was immediately taken into custody. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 6.

To date, more than 1,488 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including nearly 550 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

