Here are some of the worst passwords to use

The biggest advice? Avoid the most common ones.

By Len Besthoff

In 2023, "123456" is once again the top password used in the United States.

In fact, across the globe, numerical sequences make up just under one third of all passwords.

And hackers guessed these common passwords in under a second, according to Nordpass, the company that performed the study with independent researchers specializing in cybersecurity incidents.

Some new takeaways this year:

  • The study concludes people use the weakest passwords for their streaming accounts. The strongest? Not surprisingly, financial accounts.
  • Nordpass said internet users are sticking to pre-configured passwords like “admin,” which most likely is one of the passwords that people do not change.
  • "Guest" is not a secure password.

Here's the top 10 most common passwords:

  1. 123456
  2. admin
  3. 12345678
  4. 123456789
  5. 1234
  6. 12345
  7. password
  8. 123
  9. Aa123456
  10. 1234567890

Check out the full list of the most common, non-secure passwords here.

