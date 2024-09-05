Here are some of the worst passwords to use

In 2023, "123456" is once again the top password used in the United States.

In fact, across the globe, numerical sequences make up just under one third of all passwords.

And hackers guessed these common passwords in under a second, according to Nordpass, the company that performed the study with independent researchers specializing in cybersecurity incidents.

Some new takeaways this year:

The study concludes people use the weakest passwords for their streaming accounts. The strongest? Not surprisingly, financial accounts.

Nordpass said internet users are sticking to pre-configured passwords like “admin,” which most likely is one of the passwords that people do not change.

"Guest" is not a secure password.

Here's the top 10 most common passwords:

123456 admin 12345678 123456789 1234 12345 password 123 Aa123456 1234567890

To learn more about good password-making habits, watch our video above.

Check out the full list of the most common, non-secure passwords here.