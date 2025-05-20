XL Center closes for multimillion renovation project

Hartford’s XL Center will not host any games, concerts or other events this summer.

As of May 20, the XL Center on Trumbull Street is closed for construction.

The arena overhaul is more than a decade in the making.

“This is our troubled child of all the properties we manage,” said Michael Freimuth, executive director of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA).

The building was called the Civic Center when it opened in 1975.

In its heyday, the Civic Center was home to the Hartford Whalers NHL team and host to big musical acts, including Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, Tina Turner and Elton John.

After the Whalers left Connecticut in 1997, Freimuth said the building didn’t keep up with the demands of shows that required more technology and elaborate sets.

“You wouldn’t build this building in today’s world,” he said.

“To rebuild this building today would be north of a billion dollars. It was just crazy money. You just wouldn't do it.” Michael Freimuth, executive director of the Capital Region Development Authority

Discussions about renovating the arena started in earnest around 2010. That year, the arena got a new sound system and Jumbotrons. The state legislature also set aside $35 million in bonding for repairs to begin in 2014.

Freimuth described those as a "Band-Aid."

“We thought it would buy us a window, roughly 10 years. And honestly, we're pretty close to that. During that time, we explored replacing the property. To rebuild this building today would be north of a billion dollars. It was just crazy money. You just wouldn't do it,” he said.

In 2017, then-Gov. Dannel Malloy (D) pitched a $250 million overhaul of the arena. The plan was eventually scaled back in response to pushback from lawmakers.

Legislators did approve another $40 million in bonding to replace the aging ice system for hockey season, the arena floor and to build a sportsbook on the Ann Ucello Street side of the building.

The latest investment includes $118 million from the state and $20 million in private funding from Oak View Group, which operates the XL Center for CRDA.

Spending on XL Center

Year Amount Description 2014 $35 million Stabilized the building, made repairs to elevators, escalators, heating systems, IT, security and miscellaneous items - 10-year "Band-Aid." 2017 $40 million Replaced 40-year-old ice system and chillers, the arena floor and was used to build out the Sportsbook. 2024 $118 million Matched by $20 miilion from operator (OVG) for an ongoing re-construction project totaling $138 million.

Freimuth said the private investment will offset the building’s losses, which are typically $1 million to $2 million a year.

Some critics believe the state should have abandoned the XL Center a decade ago.

“We should not be dumping millions, hundreds of millions of dollars, into a facility that we don't own, we don't manage, and loses money every year,” said Rep. Doug Dubitsky (R-Chaplin).

The state put out a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the purchase of the building in 2018, but said it did not receive any acceptable offers.

NBC Connecticut got a look at the construction underway, including new locker rooms for the UConn Huskies when they play at the XL Center.

There will also be new commercial kitchens, and five premium “bunker” suites with access to the arena floor.

Freimuth expects the upgrades to extend the building’s life another 15 to 20 years.

“We essentially will rebuild the lower bowl ... as well as back of the house,” he said.

“If you don't have the right suites, you don't have the right seats, you don't have the right foods, you don't have the right facilities to attract the right artist, you don't get the business.”

Renovations are expected to be completed in the fall.

When the building reopens, Freimuth hopes to attract about 30 concerts a year. That’s five times more than they currently host.

Chief Investigator Len Besthoff asked an expert at the Connecticut Center for Economic Analysis (CCEA) if the new venue has to turn a profit in order to be considered a success.

“What you'd really like is for people to come to say, ‘Oh, there's a great concert at the XL. Let's go down to Connecticut.’ And while we’re there, there's some great restaurants, there’s some great cultural institutions,” said CCEA director Fred Carstensen.

He said there are other considerations too.

“Are the things that it contributes, not just financially, not just in terms of tax revenue from these other activities, but how does it impact the quality of life? There are things that we want to subsidize because they engage us in community. They give us a better sense of participation, a better sense of ownership.”

Freimuth said he’s frequently asked about the possibility of bringing the Whalers back to Hartford.

He said the new arena will meet NHL standards.

And while CRDA isn’t ruling it out, they’re also not holding their breath.