In photos: Jimmy Carter's state funeral

Former President Jimmy Carter's state funeral ceremonies began in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 7. Carter died at the age of 100 on Dec. 29 at his home in Plains, Georgia. During Carter's state funeral ceremonies, his casket was transported from Atlanta, Georgia, to the U.S. Capitol, where Carter lies in state. See images of the procession.

Former US President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC on January 7, 2025.
Saul Loeb/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Carter’s casket traveling by a horse-drawn caisson arrives to the US Capitol.
Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images
Carter’s casket travels by a horse-drawn caisson to the US Capitol to lie in state.
Susan Walsh / POOL / AFP via Getty Images
Members of the Carter family watch as Carter’s casket sits on a horse-drawn caisson in front of the U.S. Navy Memorial.
Susan Walsh - Pool/Getty Images
Carter’s casket is transferred to a horse-drawn caisson at the U.S. Navy Memorial before traveling on to the Capitol.
Mark Schiefelbein-Pool/Getty Images
Members of the U.S. Navy await Carter’s casket at the U.S. Navy Memorial.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Spectators wait for Carter’s casket to arrive at the U.S. Navy Memorial.
Mark Schiefelbein-Pool/Getty Images
Special Air Mission 39, carrying the casket with the body of former US president Jimmy Carter, arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
Samuel Corum / AFP via Getty Images
Carter's son Jack Carter and Maj. Gen. Trevor Bredenkamp watch as Carter's casket is placed into Special Air Mission 39 at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia.
Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP
U.S. Military Body Bearers place the flag-draped casket in Special Air Mission 39 on its way to Washington, DC at Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Military members fire a 21-gun salute before the casket is placed into Special Air Mission 39.
Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP
The hearse carrying the casket arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP
The hearse passes through Atlanta, Georgia on its way to Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP
People watch as the motorcade carrying the casket the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, Georgia.
Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images
The joint services military honor guard stand around the casket of former President Jimmy Carter at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.
Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP
