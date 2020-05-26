Photos: Manhunt Continues for UConn Student Suspected in Two Homicides Published 18 mins ago • Updated 15 mins ago 10 photos 1/10 Connecticut State Police The multi-state search for a University of Connecticut student who is wanted in connection with two homicides. a home invasion and a kidnapping across the state between Friday and Sunday continues across Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. 2/10 Pennsylvania State Police Police have identified the suspect as Peter Manfredonia, 23. He was seen in Pennsylvania on Sunday and Pennsylvania State Police said they determined that an Uber dropped him off in front of a Walmart in East Strousburg, Pennsylvania and footage shows him walking along train tracks. 3/10 Connecticut State Police Michael Dolan, the lawyer representing Manfredonia's parents, asked him to turn himself in to police because "it is time to let the healing process begin." 4/10 Police said the crime spree started in Willington on Friday when police responded to an assault on Mirtl Road , police said. 5/10 Contributed Photo One of the two men Manfredonia is accused of attacking was Theodore Demers, known as Ted to friends and neighbors. DeMers died after the attack. Police have not released the name of the other person who was injured. 6/10 NBC Connecticut This is the cul-de-sac where Ted DeMers was killed. 7/10 NBC Connecticut A memorial for the 62-year-old DeMers was set up on Mirtl Street. 8/10 NBC Connecticut DeMers’ sister-in-law said his neighbor saw a man standing at the end of the family’s driveway. Suspicious, he sent Ted a text, but DeMers never receivedit. 9/10 NBC Connecticut Manfredonia is also accused of killing 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele, an acquaintance, in Derby. He is also accused of kidnapping Eisele's girlfriend. She was later found uninjured in New Jersey. 10/10 Connecticut State Police Anyone who sees Manfredonia is urged not to approach him and to call 911 immediately. Pennsylvania Crimestoppers are also asking anyone who sees him to call 1-800-472-8477. This article tagged under: peter manfredoniaPennsylvaniaUConnDerbyted demers 0 More Photo Galleries Foxwoods Unveils New Coronavirus Safety Measures Photos: See Scenes From Phase One of Connecticut’s Reopening Mohegan Sun Unveils Casino Safety Measures Trump Supporters Rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania