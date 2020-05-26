Photos: Manhunt Continues for UConn Student Suspected in Two Homicides

Connecticut State Police
The multi-state search for a University of Connecticut student who is wanted in connection with two homicides. a home invasion and a kidnapping across the state between Friday and Sunday continues across Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania State Police
Police have identified the suspect as Peter Manfredonia, 23. He was seen in Pennsylvania on Sunday and Pennsylvania State Police said they determined that an Uber dropped him off in front of a Walmart in East Strousburg, Pennsylvania and footage shows him walking along train tracks.
Connecticut State Police
Michael Dolan, the lawyer representing Manfredonia's parents, asked him to turn himself in to police because "it is time to let the healing process begin."
Police said the crime spree started in Willington on Friday when police responded to an assault on Mirtl Road , police said.
Contributed Photo
One of the two men Manfredonia is accused of attacking was Theodore Demers, known as Ted to friends and neighbors. DeMers died after the attack. Police have not released the name of the other person who was injured.
NBC Connecticut
This is the cul-de-sac where Ted DeMers was killed.
NBC Connecticut
A memorial for the 62-year-old DeMers was set up on Mirtl Street.
NBC Connecticut
DeMers’ sister-in-law said his neighbor saw a man standing at the end of the family’s driveway. Suspicious, he sent Ted a text, but DeMers never receivedit.
NBC Connecticut
Manfredonia is also accused of killing 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele, an acquaintance, in Derby. He is also accused of kidnapping Eisele's girlfriend. She was later found uninjured in New Jersey.
Connecticut State Police

Anyone who sees Manfredonia is urged not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

Pennsylvania Crimestoppers are also asking anyone who sees him to call 1-800-472-8477.

