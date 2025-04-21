Photos: World reacts to death of Pope Francis Published 20 mins ago • Updated 20 mins ago Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, died Monday at the age of 88. In places of worship around the world, Catholic faithful remember the late pope. 12 photos 1/12 AP Photo/Gustavo Garello Maria Teresa Delgado holds a portrait of the late Pope Francis during Mass at the Basílica de San José de Flores, where he worshipped as a youth, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, April 21, 2025. 2/12 AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean A shop owner places a black ribbon over a photo of the late Pope Francis after the news of his death, in Bethlehem, West Bank, on Monday, April 21, 2025. 3/12 AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga Worshippers attend a mass inside Notre Dame cathedral Monday, April 21, 2025 in Paris. 4/12 Image Photo Agency/Getty Images Faithful on pilgrimage for the death of Pope Francis on April 21, 2025 in Rome, Italy. 5/12 Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP A woman reacts as Catholic faithful gather to pray in memory of Pope Francis at Holy Redeemer Church in Bangkok, Thailand on April 21, 2025. 6/12 Juan Mabromata/AFP via Getty Images A farewell note in memory of Pope Francis is seen taped outside the Buenos Aires Cathedral on April 21, 2025, following the death of Pope Francis in the Vatican. 7/12 AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon Catholic believers pray after the news of Pope Francis’s death at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 21, 2025. 8/12 AP Photo/Gustavo Garello Genali Nogales kisses a painting of the late Pope Francis at the Basílica de San José de Flores, where he worshipped as a youth, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, April 21, 2025. 9/12 R. Satish Babu/AFP via Getty Images People pray in front of a portrait of Pope Francis at a Catholic church in Chennai, India on April 21, 2025, following the news of his death. 10/12 AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov Parishioners attend a service sitting in front of a photo of the late Pope Francis after the news of his death at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 21, 2025. 11/12 AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim People watch a video recording of Pope Francis’ 2024 visit to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, April 21, 2025. 12/12 Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images A worshipper sits in a pew inside Westminster Cathedral, in central London on April 21, 2025. This article tagged under: Catholic Church More Photo Galleries Pope Francis: A Life in Pictures Your rainbow photos Your photos of the April snow Photos: Inside Waterbury home where man says he was held captive