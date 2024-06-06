Roger's Island for sale for $35 million

Roger's Island, off the coast of Branford, is on the market for a cool $35 million.

It is one of the largest of the Thimble Islands and includes a 8,746-square foot main residence, according to the realtor, Douglas Elliman. There is also a four bedroom guest house, a pool house, and staff quarters.

The island has three private beaches, two docks, a formal garden, a koi pond, a pool, and a tennis court.

This article tagged under:

Branford

