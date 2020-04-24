Viewer Photos: Kids Connection Published 3 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago Share photos of your family watching the show, trying out the science experiments or working on art masterpieces for a chance to be featured on an episode of Kids Connection on NBC Connecticut! Email your photos to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com! 6 photos 1/6 Thank you Carolina for sharing a photo of Blake and Hannah's cloud science experiment! 2/6 Thank you Cathie for sharing this photo of Genevieve trying out the cloud science experiment! 3/6 Thank you Liam for sharing this work of art showcasing what you want to be when you grow up! 4/6 Thank you Gary McEwen for sending us this picture of your granddaughter enjoying Kids Connection! 5/6 Thank you Nancy for sharing Ryan's homemade stained glass window! 6/6 Brooke from Glastonbury loved watching the rain fall from the clouds! This article tagged under: kids connectionEducationkidsparents 0 More Photo Galleries #CTHeroes: Connecting You To Local Heroes #LightItBlue: Landmarks Lit in Support of Essential Workers During Coronavirus Pandemic Your Supermoon Photos Italy’s Heroes: Faces of the Front Line Against Coronavirus Fight