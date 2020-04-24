Viewer Photos: Kids Connection

Share photos of your family watching the show, trying out the science experiments or working on art masterpieces for a chance to be featured on an episode of Kids Connection on NBC Connecticut! Email your photos to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com!

Thank you Carolina for sharing a photo of Blake and Hannah's cloud science experiment!
Thank you Cathie for sharing this photo of Genevieve trying out the cloud science experiment!
Thank you Liam for sharing this work of art showcasing what you want to be when you grow up!
Thank you Gary McEwen for sending us this picture of your granddaughter enjoying Kids Connection!
Thank you Nancy for sharing Ryan's homemade stained glass window!
Brooke from Glastonbury loved watching the rain fall from the clouds!

This article tagged under:

kids connectionEducationkidsparents

