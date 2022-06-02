PHOTOS: Fires Knock Manhole Covers Lose, Shatter Glass in Downtown Boston Published 7 mins ago • Updated 3 mins ago Images from the aftermath of two manhole fires in downtown Boston show evidence of at least one explosion, including storefronts with shattered glass, and a massive fire and utility crew response. 7 photos 1/7 Michael Nieset Flames shooting out of the ground in downtown Boston manhole on Thursday, June 2, 2022. 2/7 NBC Boston A manhole cover that appeared to be knocked loose by an explosion in downtown Boston on Thursday, June 2, 2022. 3/7 NBC Boston A manhole cover that appeared to be knocked loose by an explosion in downtown Boston on Thursday, June 2, 2022. 4/7 NBC Boston Boston firefighters and utility workers responding to manhole cover fires that shattered glass downtown on Thursday, June 2, 2022. 5/7 Boston Fire Department Boston firefighters extinguish a fire in a manhole cover downtown on Thursday, June 2, 2022. 6/7 NBC Boston A Boston firefighter responding to manhole cover fires that shattered glass downtown on Thursday, June 2, 2022. 7/7 NBC Boston Boston firefighters responding to manhole cover fires downtown on Thursday, June 2, 2022. This article tagged under: manhole firesBostonBoston Fire Departmentmanhole explosions More Photo Galleries Photos: Uvalde Remembers Robb Elementary School Shooting Victims Photos: Robb Elementary School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas Photos: Thousands Across US Rally for Abortion Rights Photos: Supermarket Mass Shooting in Buffalo, NY