PHOTOS: Fires Knock Manhole Covers Lose, Shatter Glass in Downtown Boston

Images from the aftermath of two manhole fires in downtown Boston show evidence of at least one explosion, including storefronts with shattered glass, and a massive fire and utility crew response.




Flames shooting out of the ground in downtown Boston manhole on Thursday, June 2, 2022.


A manhole cover that appeared to be knocked loose by an explosion in downtown Boston on Thursday, June 2, 2022.


A manhole cover that appeared to be knocked loose by an explosion in downtown Boston on Thursday, June 2, 2022.


Boston firefighters and utility workers responding to manhole cover fires that shattered glass downtown on Thursday, June 2, 2022.


Boston firefighters extinguish a fire in a manhole cover downtown on Thursday, June 2, 2022.


A Boston firefighter responding to manhole cover fires that shattered glass downtown on Thursday, June 2, 2022.


Boston firefighters responding to manhole cover fires downtown on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

manhole fires Boston Boston Fire Department manhole explosions

