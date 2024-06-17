PHOTOS: The Boston Celtics are NBA champions again!

The
Boston Celtics hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy as champions on Monday night after blowing out the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Here are some of the best sights from around TD Garden.
6 photos
1/6
Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images
Jayson Tatum celebrates with the Larry O’Brien Trophy after winning the 2024 NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics, beating the Dallas Mavericks in Game Five of Finals at TD Garden on Monday, June 17, 2024.
2/6
Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images
BOSTON, MA – JUNE 17: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals on June 17, 2024 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)
3/6
4/6
Getty
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 17: Jayson Tatum #0, Al Horford #42, Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics celebrate after Boston’s 106-88 win against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
5/6
David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images
Confetti falls at TD Garden as fans celebrate the Boston Celtics winning the 2024 NBA Championship against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Monday, June 17, 2024.
6/6
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
Confetti falls at TD Garden after the Boston Celtics’ NBA Championship-winning 106-88 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, June 17, 2024.