NBC Connecticut Celebrates 70th Anniversary Published February 10, 2023 • Updated on February 10, 2023 at 4:16 pm 13 photos 1/13 NBC Connecticut NBC Connecticut went on the air for the first time on Friday, February 13, 1953 as WKNB-TV, New England's first UHF station. Station manager Peter B. Kenny looks on as station president Julian Gross throws the switch. 2/13 NBC Connecticut NBC Connecticut's first antenna going up. 3/13 NBC Connecticut Portable film development in 1955. At that time, NBC Connecticut was known as WNBC-TV before those call letters were later assigned to NBC's flagship station in New York City. 4/13 NBC Connecticut Community Chest Telethon held in the NBC Connecticut studio in 1954. 5/13 NBC Connecticut Bill Hale on the phone and on set in the late 1950s. 6/13 NBC Connecticut 7/13 NBC Connecticut 8/13 NBC Connecticut The WHNB-TV Studio in 1967 with Interstate 84 in the foreground. 9/13 NBC Connecticut 10/13 NBC Connecticut 11/13 NBC Connecticut 12/13 NBC Connecticut Various Channel 30 personalities from the 50s and 60s. 13/13 NBC Connecticut Michael Landon from the hit NBC show "Bonanza" visits the station in 1959. Landon went on to star in