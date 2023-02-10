NBC Connecticut Celebrates 70th Anniversary

13 photos
1/13
NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut went on the air for the first time on Friday, February 13, 1953 as WKNB-TV, New England’s first UHF station. Station manager Peter B. Kenny looks on as station president Julian Gross throws the switch.
2/13
NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut’s first antenna going up.
3/13
NBC Connecticut
Portable film development in 1955. At that time, NBC Connecticut was known as WNBC-TV before those call letters were later assigned to NBC’s flagship station in New York City.
4/13
NBC Connecticut
Community Chest Telethon held in the NBC Connecticut studio in 1954.
5/13
NBC Connecticut
Bill Hale on the phone and on set in the late 1950s.
6/13
NBC Connecticut
7/13
NBC Connecticut
8/13
NBC Connecticut
The WHNB-TV Studio in 1967 with Interstate 84 in the foreground.
9/13
NBC Connecticut
10/13
NBC Connecticut
11/13
NBC Connecticut
12/13
NBC Connecticut
Various Channel 30 personalities from the 50s and 60s.
13/13
NBC Connecticut
Michael Landon from the hit NBC show “Bonanza” visits the station in 1959. Landon went on to star in

