2 Teens, Juvenile Accused of Breaking Into Vehicles in Wallingford

Wallingford police have arrested two teens and a juvenile who are accused of breaking into vehicles early Sunday morning.

Officers received a complaint of men breaking into vehicles near Constitution Street around 3:45 a.m.

When police arrived to the scene, officers said they quickly apprehended two adults and one juvenile who matched the description of the suspects.

Numerous key fobs and stolen property was found with the suspects. A stolen vehicle was also found near where the three suspects were found and keys to the stolen vehicle were recovered from the suspects, according to authorities.

Police said they arrested 18-year-old Corey Baldwin, of New Haven, 18-year-old Tyquell Gibson, of New Haven, and a juvenile.

Both Baldwin and Gibson are facing charges including larceny and burglary. Baldwin is facing an additional charge of interfering with an officer, police said. Both are being held on a $10,000 bond.

The juvenile is also facing burglary and larceny charges. He or she was released to the custody of a parent or guardian.