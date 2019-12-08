21-Year-Old Man Killed in Shooting in Hamden

Hamden police are investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old man was found lying in the middle of a street with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Whiting Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting a report of multiple gunshots fired.

When police arrived, they said they saw a person lying in the street.

The man, later identified as 21-year-old Dennis Allen-Paige, of Hamden, had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, according to officers. He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Hamden police is looking for information about this incident.

If you have information, witnessed the homicide, or live in the Whiting Street area and have security surveillance cameras, you're asked to contact Detective Mark Sheppard at (203) 230-4047. You can also submit a tip through the Tip411 app.