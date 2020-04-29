Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough Opens Friday for To-Go Orders

Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough in Noank is a summer staple and the restaurant plans to open on Friday, but it will look a bit different.

The waterside establishment known for lobster rolls and more will be open only for to-go orders because restaurant dining rooms are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shoreline seafood joint in the Noank section of Groton had a line before it even opened for its 73rd season.

The “Great First Customer Race” has been postponed until everyone has a fair chance to compete, according to a social media posts from Abbott's Lobster in the Rough.

The restaurant will open for the season on Friday and it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Abbott’s website says they are taking grocery orders too.

See the menu here.

Download the free NBC Connecticut App for the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, including live news conferences, a town by town breakdown of the latest cases in our state and push alerts with breaking news updates