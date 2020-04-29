Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough Opens Friday for To-Go Orders

Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough in Noank is a summer staple and the restaurant plans to open on Friday, but it will look a bit different.
The waterside establishment known for lobster rolls and more will be open only for to-go orders because restaurant dining rooms are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “Great First Customer Race” has been postponed until everyone has a fair chance to compete, according to a social media posts from Abbott's Lobster in the Rough.
THREE days until the 2020 summer season starts! While our Great First Customer Race has been postponed until everyone has a fair chance to compete, we will be opening for the season as scheduled 10-5 this Friday for to-go orders. We have MOST of our menu including the favorites! Click the link in the bio to see what’s on the menu, see you in 3 days! 🦞🍴
The restaurant will open for the season on Friday and it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Abbott’s website says they are taking grocery orders too.
