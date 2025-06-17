Retail

At Home files for bankruptcy and will close 26 stores. See the locations

The Texas-based retailer cited rising tariffs.

By Danielle Abreu

File - The entrance to an At Home store on June 16, 2025 in Miami, Florida. The home decor and furniture retailer, with more than 200 locations in the United States, is filing for bankruptcy after struggling for months amid rising tariffs.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Popular home goods chain At Home has filed for bankruptcy and plans to close 26 stores.

The Texas-based retailer announced Monday it was entering Chapter 11 protection as part of a restructuring agreement to eliminate $2 billion in debt and infuse $200 million to support operations moving forward.

At Home CEO Brad Weston said in a statement that the company has struggled to operate "against the backdrop of an increasingly dynamic and rapidly evolving trade environment as we navigate the impact of tariffs."

Owned by Hellman & Friedman, At Home was originally named Garden Ridge Pottery. It opened its first store in 1979 in Schertz, Texas. It expanded to more than 250 stores across the U.S., selling a variety of home goods like decor, furniture and kitchenware.

At Home plans to close 26 locations by Sept. 30, 2025, according to court filings.

It is the latest retailer to face financial troubles as consumers pull back spending. Last year, The Container Store and Big Lots filed for bankruptcy. In March, Forever 21 announced it was shutting down U.S. operations and fabric and crafts retailer Joann filed for bankruptcy in January.

Which At Home stores are closing?

California

  • 750 Newhall Dr, San Jose, CA 95110-1106
  • 2505 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA 92782
  • 2200 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
  • 3795 E Foothills Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107
  • 1982 E 20Th St, Chico, CA 95928
  • 26532 Towne Center Drive Suites A-B, Foothill Ranch, CA 92610
  • 8320 Delta Shores Circle S., Sacramento, CA 95832
  • 2900 N Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90815

Florida

  • 14585 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL 33181-1209

Illinois

  • 13180 S Cicero Avenue, Crestwood, IL 60445
  • 5203 W War Memorial Dr, Peoria, IL 61615

Massachusetts

  • 300 Providence Highway, Dedham, MA 02026
  • 571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 1545

Minnesotta

  • 2820 Hwy 63 South, Rochester, MN 55904-5571

Montana

  • 905 S 24Th Street W, Billings, MT 59102

New Jersey

  • 1361 NJ-35, Middletown Township, NJ 7748
  • 461 Route 10 East, Ledgewood, NJ 07852
  • 301 Nassau Park Blvd., Princeton, NJ 08540

New York

  • 6135 Junction Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374
  • 300 Baychester Ave, Bronx, NY 10475

Pennsylvania

  • 720 Clairton Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15236

Virginia

  • 8300 Sudley Rd., Manassas, VA 20109
    19460 Compass Creek Pkwy, Leesburg, VA 20175

Washington

  • 1001 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, WA 98226
  • 2530 Rudkin Road, Yakima, WA 98903

Wisconsin

  • 3201 North Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53222

