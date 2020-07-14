COVID-19

Cheesecake Factory at Stamford Town Center to Close

The Cheesecake Factory restaurant at Stamford Town Center will be closing.

The company notified the state Department of Labor that it will permanently close the store as of Aug. 1 and 104 employees will be affected.

A letter from the company says employees were furloughed on March 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and they expected the layoffs to last six months or less.

However, business conditions deteriorated during the pandemic, according to the company. “Based on the current reasonably expected economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 crisis, the national emergency, and the continued governmental orders that have been in place and may resume in the future, the company has decided to close the location entirely effective at the close of business on August 1, 2020,” Sidney Greathouse, vice president of legal services for the company, said in the letter.  

