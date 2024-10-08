Hartford

CVS Health announces 93 job cuts in Connecticut

In this photo illustration, CVS Health (CVS Health

CVS Health has notified the state that it will be laying off 416 employees and that includes 93 in Connecticut.

In 2018, Rhode Island-based CVS Health acquired Hartford-based Aetna to create one of the biggest healthcare conglomerates in the world.

At the time, CVS Health Corporation had committed to keeping the Aetna headquarters in Connecticut for at least the next 10 years, according to a letter the company sent to the Connecticut Insurance Department.

In a letter to the state Department of Labor on Oct. 6, CVS Health said it would conduct mass layoffs at the facility at 151 Farmington Ave. in Hartford.

Aetna’s headquarters is located at that address.

While the notice said the mass layoffs would affect 416 positions, CVS said 93 of the positions are held by Connecticut residents.

The total number also includes people who live in other states or who work remotely but report to someone who is located in Connecticut.

The job cuts will begin on Dec. 8 and go through Dec. 21.

CVS said that the employees are not represented by a union and there are no bumping rights.  

Hartford
