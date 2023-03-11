Banks

Etsy Warns Sellers of Delay in Processing Payments Due to Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

One affected Etsy seller told NBC News the deposits delay would have a “catastrophic” effect on his business

In this photo illustration, the Etsy logo is seen in the background of a silhouetted woman holding a mobile phone.
Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Etsy is warning sellers that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday is causing delays in processing payments, according to an email from the company shared with NBC News.

The online do-it-yourself goods mega shop said it used SVB to facilitate disbursement to some sellers, and that it was working with other payment partners to issue deposits.

"We wanted to let you know that there is a delay with your deposit that was scheduled for today," the email from Etsy said.

"We know that you count on us to help run your business and we understand how important it is for you to receive your funds when you need them," the email continued. "Please know that our teams are working hard to resolve this issue and send you your funds as quickly as possible."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Etsy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

BanksEtsy
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us