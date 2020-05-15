GIPHY

Facebook to Acquire Popular GIF Platform GIPHY

GIPHY will become part of Instagram, the photo-sharing app owned by Facebook

Paper circles with the Facebook logo
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Facebook announced Friday that it has agreed to buy popular GIF platform GIPHY.

GIPHY will become part of Instagram, the photo-sharing app owned by Facebook. The acquisition was first reported by Axios.

"GIPHY, a leader in visual expression and creation, is joining the Facebook company today as part of the Instagram team," Vishal Shah, vice president of product for Instagram wrote in a blog post. "GIPHY makes everyday conversations more entertaining, and so we plan to further integrate their GIF library into Instagram and our other apps so that people can find just the right way to express themselves."

Business

retail 1 hour ago

Retail Sales Plunge a Record 16.4% in April, Far Worse Than Predicted

Economy 7 hours ago

US Stock Indexes Are Mostly Lower on Weak Retail Sales Data

Shah wrote that GIPHY would still be able to work with partners outside of Facebook.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

GIPHYFacebookInstagram
Coronavirus Pandemic Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us