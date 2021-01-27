Goya Foods

Goya Board of Directors Censures CEO for Comments About Election Fraud

Robert Unanue previously praised then-President Donald Trump at a White House event, saying the country was “truly blessed” to have him leading it

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Goya’s board of directors has reportedly voted to censure CEO Robert Unanue after he made unfounded public claims about voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election, NBC News reports.

On Inauguration Day on Wednesday, Unanue appeared on Fox Business and said that President Joe Biden’s win was “unverified” and spoke of a coming war.

"I think this is mission accomplished, by the union, the partnership, the conglomerate of social media, big tech, big media and big government for ushering in the dawn of a new world order,” Unanue said on air. “There is a war coming, now that the president is leaving today, they're still coming after the United States, the working class.”

Business

Rudy Giuliani 1 hour ago

YouTube Suspends Giuliani From Partner Program, Cutting Access to Ad Revenue

Target 12 hours ago

Target Drops Chaokoh Coconut Products Over Forced Monkey Labor Allegations

The board’s decision, made Friday and first reported by the New York Post, means that Unanue will no longer be able to speak to the media without first getting permission from the board.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Goya Foods
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us