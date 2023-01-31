Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings.

These are the four local stores on the list:

20 Hazard Ave. in Enfield

835 Queen St. in Southington

1065 Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield

2260 Kings Highway in Fairfield

See the full list here.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022.

There are Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Brookfield, Guilford, Hamden, Manchester, Norwalk and Simsbury.

The Hamden store was on the list of store closures for 2022, which also included Stamford and Waterford.

The company operates one Buy Buy Baby store in the state and it's in West Hartford.