List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT

A Bed Bath & Beyond store in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Oct. 14, 2020.
Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings.

These are the four local stores on the list:

  • 20 Hazard Ave. in Enfield
  • 835 Queen St. in Southington
  • 1065 Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield
  • 2260 Kings Highway in Fairfield

The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022.

There are Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Brookfield, Guilford, Hamden, Manchester, Norwalk and Simsbury.

The Hamden store was on the list of store closures for 2022, which also included Stamford and Waterford.

The company operates one Buy Buy Baby store in the state and it's in West Hartford.

