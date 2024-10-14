Business

Hardware chain True Value files bankruptcy, announces sale to rival

True Value's stores aren't part of the bankruptcy filing as they are independently owned, with the exception of one company-owned store in suburban Palatine.

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

True Value, a 76-year-old hardware store, revealed Monday it filed for bankruptcy and intends to sell substantially all of its business operations to a rival.

The nationwide retailer, writing in a press release, explained it initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. As proceedings play out, True Value will "continue its day-to-day operations" in serving its 4,500 stores.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The locations aren't part of the bankruptcy filing as they are independently owned, with the exception of one company-owned store in suburban Palatine.

Home improvement rival Do it Best Corp., based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, will acquire the majority of the company's assets.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"True Value's sale process is the next step in a series of actions that the Company has taken in 2024 to better position the business and its iconic brand for the long term, including modernizing its legacy operations, driving greater efficiencies, and investing in additional marketing campaigns," the press release stated.

The sale to Do it Best is projected to be finished by the end of 2024.

"A successful acquisition of True Value assets would represent a strategic milestone for Do it Best and home improvement retailers around the world," said Dan Starr, Do it Best president & chief executive officer, said in the release. "Do it Best has a proven track record of driving profitability through the most efficient operations in the industry. This acquisition, if consummated, would provide True Value and independent hardware stores the strongest opportunities for growth for years to come."

This article tagged under:

Business
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us