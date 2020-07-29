Make Over $55,000? Unemployment Benefits May Replace Less Than 70% of Your Wages Under HEALS Act

Senate Republicans want unemployment benefits to replace 70% of lost wages.
But that wouldn’t apply across the board.
For many high earners and middle-class workers, particularly those living in the South and Southwest, unemployment benefits would replace a smaller share of prior pay.
Business
That’s due to a cap Republicans placed on federal aid.
More from Personal Finance:
Why unemployment is a broken system
In HEALS Act, student loan borrowers don’t get much
How second stimulus checks may differ from the first
Exactly who would get less than 70% of lost wages largely depends on the generosity of their state’s unemployment program.
And it varies broadly.
In some states, an unemployed worker who had made more than $55,000 a year would have a wage replacement of less than 70%, according to a CNBC analysis of the Republican proposal. In other states, the bar is closer to $100,000.
“I was surprised at how low that income threshold was in some states,” said Ernie Tedeschi, an economist at Evercore ISI.
″[At] $55,000, you are not rich,” said Tedeschi, a former Treasury Department official, adding that “that’s pretty solidly middle class” in states with that threshold.
HEALS Act
Unemployed workers have been getting an extra $600 a week from the federal government since late March to supplement state jobless aid.
That enhancement, created by the CARES Act, ends July 31.
A coronavirus relief plan unveiled Monday by Senate Republicans — the so-called HEALS Act — would cut that subsidy to $200 a week until October.#calculator{max-width:580px;margin-bottom:25px;font-family:Avenir Next,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:18px;padding:20px;background-color:#47991f;background-image:url(https://fm.cnbc.com/applications/cnbc.com/resources/files/2020/01/29/background-5.png);background-position:left 105px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-size:620px}#calculator .intro{font-size:14px;font-weight:500;margin-bottom:20px;max-width:490px}#calculator b{font-weight:700}#calculator .calculator-label{padding-right:0;font-size:22px;line-height:28px;text-transform:uppercase;margin:5px 0 40px;font-weight:600;letter-spacing:1px;color:#fff;max-width:285px}#calculator .input-area{width:100%}#calculator label{display:block;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;margin-bottom:5px}#calculator .calc-input{margin-bottom:20px}#calculator .calc-input input{border:1px solid #cccfcf;font-size:24px;color:#74c947;font-weight:600;padding:5px 5px 5px 10px;width:200px}#calculator .calc-input.money-input:after{content:"$";position:relative;top:-2px;left:-190px;height:20px;width:10px;z-index:999;color:#cccfcf}#calculator .calc-input.money-input input{padding-left:25px;width:200px}#calculator .calc-input-radio{display:flex;flex-wrap:wrap;margin-bottom:20px}#calculator .calc-input-radio input{position:absolute!important;clip:rect(0,0,0,0);height:1px;width:1px;border:0;overflow:hidden}#calculator .calc-input-radio input:checked+label{box-shadow:none;background-image:url(https://fm.cnbc.com/applications/cnbc.com/resources/files/2020/01/29/white-radio-filled.png)}#calculator .calc-input-radio label{background-image:url(https://fm.cnbc.com/applications/cnbc.com/resources/files/2020/01/29/white-radio-empty.png);background-repeat:no-repeat;background-size:18px;background-position:0;font-size:16px;line-height:1;font-weight:500;letter-spacing:.2px;padding:8px 2px 6px 24px;margin-right:10px;border:0;margin-bottom:0;transition:all .2s ease-in-out}#calculator .calc-input-radio label:hover{cursor:pointer}#calculator .results{width:100%;margin-top:-74px;margin-bottom:15px}#calculator .value-text{top:-10px;font-size:22px}#calculator .value-text .result{font-weight:600;color:#fff}#calculator .chart-credit,#calculator .chart-source{font-size:9.5px;line-height:12px;text-transform:uppercase;color:#626566;letter-spacing:1px;width:100%;color:#fff}#calculator button{margin:5px 0 85px;color:#fff;font-size:16px;line-height:1;font-weight:500;letter-spacing:.7px;text-transform:uppercase;padding:8px 16px;border:0;transition:all .2s ease-in-out;background-color:#1a4d00;width:225px}#calculator button:hover{cursor:pointer;color:#fff;background-color:#74c947;box-shadow:inset -1px -1px 4px 1px #53b324}#calculator .fade-enter-active,#calculator .fade-leave-active{transition:opacity .5s}#calculator .fade-enter,#calculator .fade-leave-to{opacity:0}#calculator .grow-logo{width:214px;margin-top:10px;margin-right:20px}@media (max-width:539px){#calculator{background-position:left 135px}#calculator .input-area{max-width:350px}#calculator .calc-input input{width:225px}#calculator .calc-input.money-input:after{left:-210px}#calculator .calc-input.money-input input{width:225px}#calculator .results{margin-top:-77px}#calculator button{padding:12px 16px;margin-bottom:120px}#calculator .highcharts-legend{transform:translate(3px)!important}}@media (min-width:541px){#calculator .calculator-label{font-size:24px;line-height:30px;max-width:450px}#calculator .calc-input.money-input{float:left;margin-right:25px}#calculator .chart-credit,#calculator .chart-source{font-size:10px;text-align:right;margin-bottom:-30px;margin-left:-10px}#calculator .chart-source{margin-bottom:0}#calculator .highcharts-legend{transform:translate(135px,20px)!important}}@media (max-width:367px){#calculator .chart-source{margin-top:80px}}
How much could you get in your second stimulus check?
You will likely receive a ${{totalStimulus}} stimulus payment.
You will likely not receive a stimulus payment.
Then, states would shift to a system whereby combined state and federal benefits would replace 70% of a worker’s prior pay. (For comparison, state aid replaced an average 38% of lost wages in the first quarter of 2020, according to the Labor Department.)
But Republicans would cap the federal supplement at $500 a week. Since states also cap their weekly pay, there would be an upper limit on the amount of aid a worker could get.
The ceiling kicks in fastest for unemployed workers in Mississippi, Arizona, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee.
There, anyone with a salary exceeding $54,600 (Mississippi) to $57,571 (Florida and Tennessee) would make less than 70% of prior pay from unemployment benefits, according to a CNBC analysis.
This is due largely to the less-generous nature of these states’ unemployment systems. Mississippi, Arizona, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee cap their aid at between $200 and $300 a week.
By comparison, other states like New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Minnesota and Washington cap their weekly unemployment benefits at between $700 and $800.
It therefore takes a much larger salary in these states to hit the income threshold. Only when one’s salary exceeds $90,000 to $96,000 does their wage-replacement rate start to fall below 70%.
In Massachusetts, which has the highest weekly benefit cap (above $1,200), the salary threshold is nearly $129,000.
Lower earners
Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean lower earners do well under the Republican plan.
The current $600-a-week policy has disproportionately helped lower earners over higher ones.
For one, lower earners have been more likely than higher earners to lose a job during the pandemic.
The $600 weekly supplement also offered a substantial income boost for these workers.
Consider the average bartender, who makes about $13.50 an hour, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
This person would make just $378 a week from unemployment under Senate Republicans’ 70% plan. However, if this worker were collecting the average state unemployment benefit ($321 a week in May), they would take home about $921 a week via current policy — more than twice the amount of the Republican plan.
Pipe dream?
Of course, this all assumes the 70% plan becomes law — which isn’t a given, since Democrats don’t support the policy.
It also assumes states can implement such a formula, which experts say is more complicated than a flat weekly payment (since it’s individualized for each worker) and would take months to implement.
“It’s a heavy lift for the states to do anything like this,” said Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow at the Century Foundation.
This story first appeared on CNBC.com. More from CNBC: