10 affordable and thoughtful gifts under $50, recommended by Make It staff: ‘I’d buy it again in a heartbeat’

Finding the perfect gift doesn't have to break the bank.

Gifts under $50 can strike a balance between thoughtfulness and practicality, making them ideal for family, friends or even a secret Santa exchange during the holiday season.

The best presents at this price point either offer a small touch of luxury or provide everyday usefulness — and come with glowing recommendations from those who've tried them. With that in mind, here are 10 unique, fun and practical gifts for everyone on your shopping list, curated by CNBC Make It staff members.

1. Cordless Waterpik

Price: $37.97

In 2022, I was diagnosed with my first three — yes, three— cavities. My hygienist, sensing my self-loathing, recommended I buy a Waterpik.

I was initially skeptical; flossing sucks, I won't use it and does Big Dental really need more cash? But fortunately for my oral health and fragile ego, my people-pleasing tendencies won out — and the product changed my life.

I use mine for about 20 seconds in the shower every morning. Sure, I haven't had another cavity since, but the approval from my hygienist is priceless.

— Megan Sauer, Success Reporter

2. 'The Comfy' wearable blanket

Price: Starting at $37.99

If you want to have the coziest, toastiest winter, I can't recommend getting "The Comfy" wearable blanket enough! It had been sitting on my Amazon wishlist for a while until a particularly cold weekend pushed me to go ahead and get it.

I'm so glad I did. It's incredibly soft and I love that I can keep my arms and hands free to hold my books while I'm curled up on my couch reading. And the pouch can hold my phone and TV remote.

— Cheyenne DeVon, Money Reporter

3. Eucalyptus shower bundle

Illustration by Elham Ataeiazar

Price: $48.50

If I want to feel like I'm at a spa without actually ponying up the money to go to one, I purchase a eucalyptus shower bundle. I recommend it generally, but I will double down if you anticipate a stressful season in your life.

Florists typically bundle eucalyptus either by itself or with rose or lavender. Once received, I hang the bundle over my showerhead and position it away from the stream of water. It turns every shower I take into a scent-filled spa-like experience.

At $48.50 to $55.50, depending on the size of the bundle you prefer, this is a gift that delights your senses without the spa bill at the end.

— Judy Lagrou, Editorial Intern

4. Microfiber wash mitt

Price: $6.63 (on sale from $8.99)

In March, my girlfriend sent me an Instagram video of a man promising a simple $8 hack for a better way to dry a wet dog.

I have a dog. Sometimes, we walk in the rain. I pressed play. The hack: a microfiber car wash mitt. For $8, I figured, what the hell, I'll order the first one I see on Amazon and give it a try.

Turns out, it's just about exactly as effective as a regular towel, and the process is much, much simpler: No more dog tripping over the excess cotton, or getting bored and trying to walk away. It doesn't wet out as easily, and it dries more quickly. Plus, fun colors! Mine's lime green. I'd buy it again in a heartbeat.

— Cameron Albert-Deitch, Success Editor

5. Baby Baggu tote bags

Price: $12

I've long been a fan of Baggu's standard reusable totes, but I recently purchased two of the baby size and they're game-changers. The foldable bags are lightweight, easy to store and can hold a decent amount of weight.

For me, they're perfect for carrying my lunch to work, and the small size makes it easy to toss in a purse or backpack on the go. Plus, they come in a multitude of fun patterns and designs, which adds a pop of color and whimsy to my day.

— Emmie Martin, Money Editor

6. Fit-over sunglasses

Illustration by Elham Ataeiazar

Price: $13.29

Earlier this year, I somehow lost my precious pair of prescription sunglasses. This was a blow to my sense of self (I'm the kind of person who usually finds things other people lose!) and a potential blow to my bottom line, too, since replacing them would cost several hundred dollars.

Before accepting that irritating reality, I decided to look online for creative alternatives — and I found a pair of sunglasses designed to be worn over glasses. Hoping they'd look less doofy than the clip-ons worn by the principal in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," I ordered them.

Sure enough, they're good! They fit, they're light, they stay put. And they work on their own if I happen to wear my contacts. If I were to get a second pair, I'd find one with opaque lenses, so you can't see my actual glasses underneath. The fact that you can makes me look a little doofy, though hopefully not at the level of the bad guy in an 80s comedy.

— Ester Bloom, Deputy Managing Editor

7. Packing cubes

Price: $21.59

I'm not going to lie — I was influenced by TikTok to buy these Bagsmart compressible packing cubes. But after using them for a weeklong trip that included multiple formal events, I have to say, they live up to the hype.

These cubes have an extra zipper that compresses all of the air out after they're closed, creating even more space in your suitcase. They made it super easy to organize my clothes for a multi-part trip and maximize how much I could fit in a carry-on.

— Emmie Martin, Money Editor

8. Label maker

Price: Starting at $29.99

I find immense joy in organizing, and nothing makes a project look more polished than a printed label. I've been using my Brother P-Touch label maker for about 15 years and can't recommend it enough.

It's incredibly easy to use, prints in seconds and allows for a decent amount of customization. I've used it to label everything from my the tabs in my recipe binder to different sizes of knitting needles. Plus, I never have to decode any messy handwritten labels years after the fact.

— Emmie Martin, Money Editor

9. Airalo digital SIM card

Price: $11

In the past when I've traveled abroad, I've mostly relied on hotel and public Wi-Fi to make do on my phone, depending on offline Google Maps to navigate my way around foreign cities. This time though, when my husband and I traveled to the Netherlands and Italy for our two-week honeymoon, I decided to upgrade my travel connectivity experience.

For just $13, I bought a 3GB eSim from Airalo that worked across Europe and let me navigate in real time, scroll Instagram while waiting in long museum lines and translate when needed, anywhere we had cell service.

— Hanna Howard, Senior Work Editor

10. Portable phone charger

Price: $24.99

One thing I would say is absolutely worth the money is my portable phone charger! It has saved me from being stranded somewhere with a dead phone on more than one occasion.

I charge it at night so it's ready to go the next day and can give my phone a quick boost whenever I need. It's about the size of my phone, so it may not always fit in smaller bags, but easily fits in most of my purses. I also like how the battery level of the portable charger is clearly displayed and it automatically stops charging once my phone reaches 100% again.

— Cheyenne DeVon, Money Reporter

